Livingston Parish residents receive new option for waste management services

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents in Livingston Parish have an additional option when it comes to waste management services.

According to a Facebook post by Trash Rangers of Louisiana, the company will be offering services to Livingston Parish residents beginning January 1, 2021.

The company went on say, "We are currently offering the first 3 months free for all Ascension and Livingston residents!"

For more information, call 225-363-9053 or visit https://www.trashrangersllc.com/contact .