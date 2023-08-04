Livingston Parish police looking for man missing for two weeks, shares new photos

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided new photos of a man who disappeared almost two weeks ago.

Cameron McCrory, 24, was last seen at North Park around 10 a.m. on July 22. McCrory is about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has dark hair.

Police urge anyone with details such as who he was with, a vehicle description or the direction he was traveling to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241.