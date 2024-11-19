Livingston Parish officials hosting public meeting revising master plan, zoning regulations

LIVINGSTON—The Livingston Parish government is updating the 2013 master plan, Envision Louisiana and it is asking for the community's help.

Members of the parish are invited to attend a public meeting at the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share their thoughts and voice concerns about the current state of the parish in regard to the master plan and zoning.

According to their Facebook page, this includes "classifications and maps across the entire Parish in a comprehensive manner."

"The Project team will be working closely with the Parish, including a Parish task force, key stakeholders, and the public, to ensure the plan updates reflect challenges, needs, and the vision of the community," the post added.

The project team will develop and make recommendations for an intern zoning code that is expected to go into place in December. The project will also update the parish's master plan and include recommendations for final zoning, something expected to be finished by the summer of 2025.

Officials have already started getting the public's input via a survey released last week, which can be found here. It asks residents their thoughts on the current infrastructure, economy, land use and more.