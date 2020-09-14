Livingston Parish keeping eyes on Sally as storm moves east

SPRINGFIELD – While the capital area and surrounding parishes may dodge the worst of Hurricane Sally, people in parts of Livingston Parish are still keeping a watchful eye.

“They're talking about 15 to 20 inches of water, plus a surge of four to six feet. That’s a lot,” Michael Arnone said.

Arnone lives in the Terry Harbor neighborhood off the Tickfaw River. He’s flooded three times living there. So when he and his neighbors hear of a potential storm, they don’t waste any time preparing.

“Everybody lifts everything. You see the boat over there is up, the furniture is brought in and refrigerators and beds are on blocks. It’s just part of living on the river,” Arnone said.

Arnone says it was a huge relief to find out Monday Hurricane Sally is moving east, away from Livingston Parish.

“Because I don’t want to get stuck. God forbid you have a stroke or a heart attack, and someone can’t get you. Why should they risk their lives trying,” Arnone said.

On a normal day, water sits on streets near Arnone’s home. He says that’s why many leave the area during a storm because roadways easily flood.

“At 3.3 ft. there’s water on top of the road. At 4.3 feet we know that we can’t leave or come back in,” Arnone said.

Now that the threat appears to be fizzling out, Arnone and his neighbors are glad to exhale and get back to enjoying the peacefulness of living on a river again.