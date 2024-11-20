Livingston Parish deputies chase sporting goods store shoplifters into Tangipahoa; 3 arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish officials say deputies deployed spikes to disable a car carrying a suspected shoplifter away from an Academy sporting goods store and officers eventually caught up to her and the getaway driver in Tangipahoa Parish.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday that deputies gave chase after the Tuesday night incident involving two women who took items from the store.

"One exits with unpaid merchandise & hops into the passenger seat of a Mercury Grand Marquis. The other exits with unpaid merchandise & attempts to hop into the same vehicle," Ard said in a statement. A deputy stood in front of the car, but a man in the driver's seat drove into the officer and sped away.

The chase ran from the Juban Road interchange with Interstate 12 and ended on Hinson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. At Red Oak Road, deputies deployed spikes that flattened a tire, but the chase continued.

"Thankfully, my detective is okay. Those responsible are where they need to be. All of this over Stanley Cups! Expect to see an increased law enforcement presence at retail stores throughout the holidays," Ard wrote.

Those arrested were identified as Jessie Mabry, who is accused of assault, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest. He also had a bench warrant seeking his arrest. Alma Dotey and Alexis Turner were accused of shoplifting. All defendants are from Tangipahoa Parish.