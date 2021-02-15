Livingston officials warn of downed trees, icy roads

DENHAM SPRINGS - Dangerous weather conditions due to freezing temperatures have resulted in the closure of River Road between Florida Boulevard and Government Drive due to multiple downed trees.

In addition to this, the Denham Springs Police Department says Colyell Bridge and Amite River Bridge are passable as of 6 a.m., but its grates are beginning to freeze over.

In addition to this the Juban Overpass is iced over in both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic.

Authorities add that the bridge on Florida Boulevard in Albany, east of the town limits, is beginning to ice over on Monday morning. As of 6 a.m., the Westbound lane appears to still be passable, but this may change very soon.

Police say ice has been reported on the bridge on Cane Market Road between Walker North and Mack Road.

In addition to this, Mack Road has iced over and police say Old Baton Rouge Highway at Highway 43 should be avoided due to weather conditions.

Authorities are urging drivers to stay off the roadways, if possible.

Additional road closures are posted on Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD)