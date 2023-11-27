Livingston man killed in car wreck Monday

LIVINGSTON - A 73-year-old man was killed in a car wreck on Monday morning after running off the road and hitting a ditch.

According to State Police, Gary Demars of Livingston was driving along LA 444 near LA 63 around 10 a.m. when his car ran off the road and into the ditch.

Demars was wearing a seatbelt, but died in the accident.