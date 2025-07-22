93°
Livingston man found guilty of using a hidden camera in a women's bathroom, DA says
SATSUMA — A Satsuma man was found guilty of using a hidden camera in a bathroom to take hundreds of pictures and videos of six victims, including a juvenile, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Christopher Lee Johnson, 41, was found guilty on July 10 of six counts of video voyeurism. In August of 2022, a woman found a memory card with more than 300 videos from a hidden camera in a bathroom that she shared with Johnson.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Johnson on Aug. 12 and seized his cell phone. On it, deputies found an app Johnson used to hide even more photos and videos of more victims, including a juvenile.
Johnson's will be sentenced on Aug. 4.
