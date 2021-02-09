75°
Livingston deputy no longer employed at sheriffs' office after battery arrest

3 hours 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, February 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A sheriff's deputy is no longer employed with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office after he was arrested for an alleged battery.

The sheriff's office said the crime happened Sunday at a home in Denham Springs. Daniel Beadle, 37, was booked for second-degree battery the next day.

Beadle was off-duty at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The department also said in a statement that Beadle is "no longer employed" with the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

