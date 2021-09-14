Latest Weather Blog
List of sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Check below for a list of sandbag pick-up locations in south Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
This list will be updated as officials announce additional sites in and around the capital region.
***
Ascension Parish
*Unless otherwise indicated, locals will need to bring their own shovel to the sites listed below as these locations provide loose sand and bags
-Oak Grove Community Center
-Prairieville Fire Dept, Hwy 73
Trending News
-Paula Park
-5th Ward Fire Dept.
-Butch Gore Park
-A.P. Fire District #1
-Stevens Park
-Jackie Robinson Park
-LA 431 (in the curve)
-Raymond Tullier Road
-Ridge Rd. at Kleinpeter
-End of Buxton Road
*Filled sandbags are provided at the following site(s):
-DPW West Church Street Barn
- 2919 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales (tarps available also; must show proof of residency)
Baker
To be determined
Central
To be determined
East Baton Rouge
To be determined
Iberville Parish
To be determined
Livingston Parish
To be determined
Tangipahoa Parish
To be determined
West Baton Rouge
To be determined
***
