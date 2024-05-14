List of road closures following severe weather in capital area

86°
ERWINVILLE-
West Baton Rouge:
-La 413 Both EB/WB between Section Rd and us 190
ANCHOR-
Pointe Coupee-
-LA-415 Both NB/SB between Patin Dyke Road and Legion Road
DONALDSONVILLE-
Ascension:
-Louisiana Highway 3120 Both NB/SB between Louisiana Highway 70 and Louisiana Highway 18
FORDOCHE-
Pointe Coupee:
-Louisiana Highway 77 Both NB/SB between US 190 and Evelina Street REOPENED
GROSSE TETE-
Iberville:
- LA 975, from I-10 in Iberville Parish to US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, is closed due to fallen trees entangled with power lines.
-Louisiana Highway 77 Both NB/SB between Sidney Road and Jessie Romig Drive REOPENED
LIVONIA-
Pointe Coupee:
-Manda Road Both EB/WB between Louisiana Highway 78 and Bigman Lane REOPENED
-Louisiana Highway 81 Both EB/WB between US 190 and Maringuin Road West REOPENED
ZACHARY-
East Baton Rouge:
-E Mount Pleasant Rd (Hwy 64) Both EB/WB between Barnett Cut Off Rd and Americana Boulevard
Note that because of widespread power outages across the region, numerous traffic lights ARE OUT
Traffic lights not working:
-Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Perkins Road
-Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Highland Rd
-Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Barringer- Foreman
-Highland Rd Both EB/WB at I 10
-Scenic Hwy Both NB/SB at Blount Rd
-Evangeline St Both EB/WB at I 110
-Florida Both NB/SB at Wooddale Blvd
-Tiger Bend Rd Both EB/WB at Antioch Road
