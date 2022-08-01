Lightning strikes Prairieville home, leaves smoldering hole in roof

PRAIRIEVILLE - While storms rolled across the Galvez and Prairieville area on Sunday afternoon, four volunteer fire departments responded after lightning struck a home.

The volunteer departments arrived on the scene on Wirth Place to find the roof of a home smoking with some of the structure torn off. Inside showed an even more gruesome image: a massive hole had been torn through a large portion of the roof, tearing through the home's attic and ceiling.

Further images showed a tree on the property had been shredded by the bolt, as well.

The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department said it was able to keep the fire to one part of the home. It's unclear if there were any injuries.