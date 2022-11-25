66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'

2 hours 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, November 25 2022 Nov 25, 2022 November 25, 2022 4:25 PM November 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs.

Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.

Events will continue into Christmas week, with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 8 and the annual holiday parade and performance by the Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra on Dec. 10.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days