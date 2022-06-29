License plate mix-up discovered months after car purchase

ST. GABRIEL - For the past six months, a man in Ascension Parish has been driving around in a vehicle with the wrong license plate. Carl Roubique recently found out about it after he got a call from the dealership where he bought it from. Turns out, he's not the only one.

"A lady called and she asked me if I had the right license plate," Roubique said. "I said, yeah, I'm sure."

Why would he have a reason not to? It wasn't until he pulled out his vehicle registration from the glove compartment did he see that the license number on the paper and plate didn't match.

Roubique says he asked the dealership how many people it had happened to and learned it was at least seven or eight. He received the call two weeks ago.

His Toyota was bought from Ross Downing Chevrolet in Hammond last November. Roubique says about a month later he received his license plate and registration in the mail and put it on the car. Ever since he's been driving around with the wrong plate unbeknownst to him. His family has even taken several trips out of state with the vehicle.

Now his biggest fear is being pulled over by police.

"I'm hoping I don't get stopped by the police," he said. "They'd think I'm lying even though I wasn't, you know?"

Roubique isn't sure where in the process the swap happened, whether it was at the OMV or the dealership.

"We're riding around on pins and needles hoping not to get stopped or anything like that," he said.

Monday, 2 On Your Side reached out to the General Manager at Ross Downing Chevrolet. He said he would look into the issue. The OMV is also looking into what happened.

Tuesday afternoon, Roubique said a driver with Ross Downing brought him his correct license plate and took the other one for another vehicle.

"The driver told me that the only reason the mistake was found out was that one of the owners was stopped by police and by the person's luck they weren't ticketed," Roubique said. "I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Calls and emails sent to Ross Downing Tuesday were not returned.