LHSAA restructures playoff look

The LHSAA tried to clean up the playoff picture for high school football when it restructured teams and divisions on Friday afternoon.

The new playoff structure is set for the 2022-23 seasons and it's divided by select and nonselect schools for football, basketball, baseball and softball. Now there are four different divisions for each group and all four divisions in each group have uniform number of teams for their postseason brackets.

The LHSAA executive committee heard appeals from schools looking to move out of nonselect due to the tougher competition, ultimately deciding that there are 217 nonselect schools and 193 select schools in the state. That is a greater increase on the select side from what it has been in the past. This move ensure more equity for state titles while also offering greater competitive balance throughout the lower classifications.