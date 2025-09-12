Legendary LSU running back to have jersey retired at halftime of Florida game

Photo Credit: @LSUfootball on X

BATON ROUGE — Legendary LSU running back Charles Alexander will have his jersey and number retired in Tiger Stadium at halftime of the LSU vs. Florida game on Saturday.

Alexander's No. 4 jersey is just the fourth in program history to be retired, joining No. 20 Billy Cannon, No. 37 Tommy Casanova and No. 21 Jerry Stovall.

Alexander was the first SEC running back to rush for 4,000 yards. He totaled 4,035 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on 855 carries in his four years at LSU. He was a first-team All-American in the last two years of his career, 1977 and 1978. He was eventually picked 12th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1979 NFL Draft.

Alexander's name and number will be displayed on the South Stadium façade.

Additional in-game festivities include the Gold Game, where fans are encouraged to wear gold clothing to the game, and an LED wristband light show.

