LDWF still searching for missing man after discovering a crashed boat

BELLE RIVER — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has been searching for a missing boater since Tuesday after discovering a crashed boat in the lower part of St. Martin Parish.

The agency has yet to identify the 38-year-old man.

LDWF Enforcement Division Lt. Scott Dupre said they began their search early Tuesday after a fisherman called them.

“Another fisherman was going out when they noticed the vessel was severely damaged with no occupants on board. It was alarming to him so he reached out to us,” Dupre said.

Dupre said they believe the crash happened Monday, but they're still investigating what caused it. He said they found the man's dog near the crash and returned the animal to his family.

Dupre said other law enforcement agencies and volunteers joined in on the search.

“We’ve had dive teams come out and search the area, a lot of different agencies, local law enforcement," said Dupre. “The community, volunteers, and numerous volunteers have traveled from many miles to assist us.”

The family said they appreciate the unwavering support from the community and the relentless efforts from law enforcement in their search.