64°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for boater who never came home Monday, vessel damaged
ST. MARTIN - Deputies from St. Martin and Assumption parishes are looking for an Assumption Parish man whose boat was found damaged Tuesday.
Sources told WBRZ that the man did not return home Monday night after a planned boating trip. His vessel was found abandoned and obviously damaged in the Atchafalaya Basin in St. Martin Parish.
Trending News
A recovery team is looking for the man, whose name has not been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Impact Charter School Board members vote to put school leaders on administrative...
-
One person in 'serious' condition after reported shooting on North Foster
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225Fest
-
Police respond to crash involving BRPD unit early Tuesday morning
-
2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225 Day