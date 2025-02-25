64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for boater who never came home Monday, vessel damaged

1 hour 27 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, February 25 2025 Feb 25, 2025 February 25, 2025 5:12 PM February 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN - Deputies from St. Martin and Assumption parishes are looking for an Assumption Parish man whose boat was found damaged Tuesday. 

Sources told WBRZ that the man did not return home Monday night after a planned boating trip. His vessel was found abandoned and obviously damaged in the Atchafalaya Basin in St. Martin Parish.

Trending News

A recovery team is looking for the man, whose name has not been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days