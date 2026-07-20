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LDWF: More than 70% of allotted red snapper have been caught more than 2 months into season
BATON ROUGE — According to state wildlife and fisheries agents, more than 71% of Louisiana's 2026 annual private recreational allocation of red snapper has been caught.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say that, as of July 5, 632,882 pounds of the state's allocated 882,439 pounds have been landed.
The private recreational red snapper season began on May 1, with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit for fishermen.
The season remains open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana's allocation, officials say.
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