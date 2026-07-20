93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF: More than 70% of allotted red snapper have been caught more than 2 months into season

1 hour 49 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 10:43 AM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — According to state wildlife and fisheries agents, more than 71% of Louisiana's 2026 annual private recreational allocation of red snapper has been caught. 

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents say that, as of July 5, 632,882 pounds of the state's allocated 882,439 pounds have been landed. 

The private recreational red snapper season began on May 1, with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit for fishermen. 

The season remains open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana's allocation, officials say. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days