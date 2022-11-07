Lawsuit: School didn't protect teacher assaulted by student

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana teacher is suing a charter school network, saying the network didn't protect her when she was sexually assaulted by a special needs student.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Wednesday that the lawsuit was filed this month against the Collegiate Academies charter school network. The lawsuit says the student, who's a legal adult, threw the teacher into a wall last month and groped her, causing "severe and disabling injuries."

The lawsuit says the student has "attacked at least five" other women at the New Orleans school since he started attending two years ago. It says the network failed to put parameters in place to protect the teacher despite knowing about the established risk of assault.

Academies spokeswoman Zoey Reed says network staff has been retrained on safety protocols.