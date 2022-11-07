Latest Weather Blog
Lawsuit: School didn't protect teacher assaulted by student
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana teacher is suing a charter school network, saying the network didn't protect her when she was sexually assaulted by a special needs student.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Wednesday that the lawsuit was filed this month against the Collegiate Academies charter school network. The lawsuit says the student, who's a legal adult, threw the teacher into a wall last month and groped her, causing "severe and disabling injuries."
The lawsuit says the student has "attacked at least five" other women at the New Orleans school since he started attending two years ago. It says the network failed to put parameters in place to protect the teacher despite knowing about the established risk of assault.
Trending News
Academies spokeswoman Zoey Reed says network staff has been retrained on safety protocols.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win...
-
Tiger Band featured in new song, video that artist hopes will be...
-
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against...
-
After latest failure involving infant's overdose death, DCFS boss still has no...
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium field
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0