Lawmakers release statement after accused rapist was released on bond in high-profile abuse case

LIVINGSTON - In a rare move, state lawmakers released a statement addressing the release of a man who was charged in a high-profile rape case after that person was freed on bond.

John Mack was allowed out of jail on a $250,000 bond, officials confirmed Tuesday. He was previously held without bond by order of a judge. Officials in Livingston Parish say jury selection was scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled, delaying the trial.

Mack has been awaiting trial since February 2022, when a grand jury indicted him for aggravated first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The case, which involved a child in foster care, was the subject of several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports and Senate committee hearings.

The victim's current guardian said the teen, who was 6 when the alleged abuse started, tried to report it for nearly a decade and went through multiple forensic interviews with law enforcement during that time, but nothing was done.

“Because the committee has held several hearings regarding the particulars with this case and concerns that arose with the Department of Children and Family Services, we want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families,” Sen. Regina Barrow, chair of the committee, said in a statement.

Mack is related to a state representative and a Livingston Parish councilman, both of whom say they've had no contact with him for more than a decade. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office took over the prosecution after Livingston Parish DA Scott Perrilloux recused his office.