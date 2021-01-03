32°
Lawmakers find common ground on $1T plan to keep government open
WASHINGTON - Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.
Aides say lawmakers closely involved in the talks have worked through many sticking points in hopes of making the measure public as early as Sunday night. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.
The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, but it denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
