32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawmakers find common ground on $1T plan to keep government open

3 years 8 months 4 days ago Sunday, April 30 2017 Apr 30, 2017 April 30, 2017 5:04 PM April 30, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.

Aides say lawmakers closely involved in the talks have worked through many sticking points in hopes of making the measure public as early as Sunday night. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, but it denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days