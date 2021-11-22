Lawmakers at State Capitol disturbed about D.C. shooting, some events canceled

BATON ROUGE – State lawmakers were rattled with news of the shooting of U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise Wednesday.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, represents Louisiana's New Orleans-area congressional district and previously served in both the Louisiana House and Senate. His current and former colleagues expressed their concern Wednesday morning. Click HERE to read remarks.

VIDEO: State lawmakers hold prayer service at State Capitol Wednesday; Watch the prayer service HERE

At the State Capitol, talk of the budget was overshadowed by chatter about the shooting earlier Wednesday. Scalise was shot in the hip at a congressional softball event.

Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, left the special session and was headed to Washington. He and Scalise are friends, the Associated Press reported.

Other members of state government took to Twitter to share their support for Scalise, who is expected survive the shooting.

Due to the shooting, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards canceled a ceremony that was set to celebrate the passage of criminal justice bills.

