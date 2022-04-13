80°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement stationed at Ponchatoula school after social media threat
PONCHATOULA - A school in Tangipahoa Parish will have a heightened law enforcement presence Wednesday after threats of a "planned school shooting" circulated on social media, according to sheriff's deputies.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it investigated the posts—which suggested an attack was planned at Ponchatoula High School—and found no evidence of a real threat.
Though the threat was not substantiated, the sheriff's office said deputies would be positioned inside and outside the school out of caution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police plan to close I-10 to remove overturned tanker truck
-
Toddler killed by stray bullet while lying in bed
-
14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen...
-
14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse...
-
Car thefts nearly doubling each month in Baton Rouge