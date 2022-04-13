Law enforcement stationed at Ponchatoula school after social media threat

PONCHATOULA - A school in Tangipahoa Parish will have a heightened law enforcement presence Wednesday after threats of a "planned school shooting" circulated on social media, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it investigated the posts—which suggested an attack was planned at Ponchatoula High School—and found no evidence of a real threat.

Though the threat was not substantiated, the sheriff's office said deputies would be positioned inside and outside the school out of caution.