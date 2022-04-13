80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement stationed at Ponchatoula school after social media threat

2 hours 33 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 8:18 AM April 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - A school in Tangipahoa Parish will have a heightened law enforcement presence Wednesday after threats of a "planned school shooting" circulated on social media, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it investigated the posts—which suggested an attack was planned at Ponchatoula High School—and found no evidence of a real threat.

Though the threat was not substantiated, the sheriff's office said deputies would be positioned inside and outside the school out of caution. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days