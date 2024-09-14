Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement kills Denham Springs man early Saturday in confrontation near motel
DENHAM SPRINGS— Law enforcement shot a man to death early Saturday in a confrontation on the street outside a motel.
Denham Springs Police Sgt. Scott Sterling said officers were called to Motel 6 on Rushing Road near Interstate 12 around 3 a.m. Saturday. A man was reported to be shooting a gun from the second floor of the motel.
Denham Springs Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Chevis Whalen, 31, with a gun in the street near the motel, Sterling said.
Officers and deputies exchanged gunfire with Whalen, who was shot and died later at a hospital, Sterling said.
Whalen used a wheelchair but it's not clear whether he was in the wheelchair at the time of the shooting.
No law enforcement officers were hurt.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting at the request of Denham Springs Police.
Rushing Road was closed for hours Saturday as investigators gathered and processed evidence. It has since been reopened.
