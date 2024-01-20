Law enforcement agencies team up for free NARCAN giveaway in an effort to decrease overdoses

In 2023, East Baton Rouge Parish had more than 300 overdoses. In order to decrease that number, Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office have partnered up to giveaway free NARCAN packages.

The say to spray one dose in the nose of the person passed out. "If that revives them, we want them to call 911," former interim BRPD Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said. If one spray doesn't work, spray again and make sure EMS is en route.

Ronald Jackson, a resident of the community, believe these free packages are good for the community.

"It's going to help the community, it's gonna help save lives," Jackson said.

Officials encourage community members to take advantage of this giveaway because these packages are sold at Walgreens for $44.99.

They believe this package will save lives and those whose lives it saved will seek help to stay clean and put an end to the overdose pandemic.

Crime Stoppers will be having more giveaways in near-bye parishes.