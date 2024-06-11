Lattimore, Kamara in attendance at day one of Saints minicamp

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints started mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and both cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara were in attendance.

Lattimore and Kamara were both absent from voluntary OTA's.

After practice, Head Coach Dennis Allen spoke to the media about two integral parts of the Saints roster.

“I mean, Lattimore never missed a mandatory, you know, event, so I kind of expected he would be here,” said Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen. “I think I'll reserve some kind of judgment until I get a chance to really watch the tape. I wouldn't say that anything necessarily stood out to me, one way or the other. I know he made one nice play over there on the boundary over there, so, but listen, to have both him and Alvin here, I thought was good and we were excited about having them here.”

Coach Allen also said it didn’t feel like Kamara was a step behind after missing voluntary workouts.

“I'm not worried about Alvin really knowing what to do,” Allen said. “He's really smart and he's professional, he works hard at it. It's really more about getting the rhythm and the timing, not just in the passing game, but also in the run game, and making sure you get a feel for the tracks and how these particular plays need to be done, and what that feels like, so that's probably where we're going to play a little catch-up and make sure we're all on the same page.”