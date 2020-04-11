Late night crash in Breaux Bridge leaves two dead and three hospitalized

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies with the St. Martinville Sheriff Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two people and injured three others.

The accident happened at the intersection of Salt Mine Hwy and Sawmill Hwy in Breaux Bridge. When deputies arrived on scene, they learned the driver, 47 year old Paula Thibeaux, was traveling eastbound on Salt Mine Hwy and failed to stop at stop sign for reason unknown. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch before finally impacting a tree.

Two of the back seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Those two victims were both juveniles of 12 and 11 years old. Thibeaux along with two additional juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.