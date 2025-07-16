Two men on trial for 2023 nightclub shooting avoid prison time after pleading guilty to reduced charges

BATON ROUGE — Two of four suspects in a 2023 College Drive nightclub shooting avoided prison time by pleading guilty to reduced charges Wednesday.

Jy’Shaun Jackson, 21, and Shawnchez Lemar, 24, both pleaded guilty to single counts of aggravated battery. The men were previously charged with 12 counts each of attempted murder for the January 2023 shooting at Dior Bar and Lounge.

Jackson and Lemar were both sentenced to 10 years in prison by 19th JDC Judge Brad Myers, but these sentences will be deferred stints and both men were placed on three years of probation.

Two other people — 19-year-old Jron Hines and 21-year-old Nikeal Franklin — were previously convicted of the shooting.

Hines, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, was found guilty on four out of 13 counts and sentenced to 20 years in prison on July 1. Franklin pleaded guilty to four of the attempted murder counts and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 10.

Police said at the time that the four entered the club during a "Back to College" night event and walked to the bar. Two of them then walked outside to their car while the other two moved to the patio area of the club. From there, the pair outside slid weapons under the patio fence and handed them off to the other two men, who later attacked the club. Police noted that all four men were inside the club when the shooting started.