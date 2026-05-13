Last person arrested after 2023 death of pregnant woman pleads guilty to reduced charges, records show

BATON ROUGE — A man originally arrested on murder and feticide charges in connection with the 2023 death of a 36-year-old mother and her unborn baby has pleaded guilty to reduced charges, marking the fifth and final plea in the case.

Derrick Curry, who was 19 at the time of Kerisha Johnson's death along Carrollton Avenue in April 2023, was arrested alongside multiple others and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

WBRZ previously reported that Johnson was picking someone up from a party and was only days away from giving birth when a group of people gathered outside the party, thinking they recognized Johnson's vehicle. Shortly after this, several people reportedly pulled out guns and shot at Johnson's car as she tried to drive away.

Curry, now 22, pleaded guilty to illegal use of a weapon on Tuesday, joining Gregory Parker Jr.'s plea to similar charges in October 2024, with a six-month prison sentence.

Marques Porch, 22, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in October 2024 after being arrested on second-degree murder and feticide charges. His two-year sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation.

In April 2025, 22-year-old Desmond Robinson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and received five years in prison with credit for time served.

Torey Campbell, 21, who was initially arrested on first-degree murder and first-degree feticide, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree feticide in February 2026. He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.