LaSalle Parish correctional officer arrested after committing sexual act in front of prisoner
LASALLE PARISH - A correctional officer was arrested Wednesday after committing a "prohibited sexual act while in a prisoner's presence," authorities say.
According to Louisiana State Police, 36-year-old Jason Cotherman was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office.
Troopers did not release any information on the specifics of Cotherman's actions.
