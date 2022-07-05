77°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes of US 190 closed for two weeks due to guard rail installation
Trending News
POINTE COUPEE – The east and west bound left lanes of US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.
According to DOTD, the closure will run through June 18 for the removal and installation of guard rails. DOTD says asphalt patching will also be performed.
The closure will start at the intersection of US 190 and LA 77 (Livonia) and will end at Krotz Spring Bridge. The closure will be 24 hours a day.
DOTD advises drivers to be aware of construction sites, work crews and their equipment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
See video of the pickup that fell off the interstate
-
Arrest made in deadly Blind River boating accident
-
Teen killed in 4th of July boating accident on Blind River, driver...
-
Body of 17-year-old recovered in Blind River after party boat accident
-
Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain