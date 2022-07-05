Lanes of US 190 closed for two weeks due to guard rail installation

77°
5 years 4 weeks 1 day ago Monday, June 05 2017 Jun 5, 2017 June 05, 2017 3:06 PM June 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
POINTE COUPEE – The east and west bound left lanes of US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

According to DOTD, the closure will run through June 18 for the removal and installation of guard rails. DOTD says asphalt patching will also be performed. 

The closure will start at the intersection of US 190 and LA 77 (Livonia) and will end at Krotz Spring Bridge. The closure will be 24 hours a day.

DOTD advises drivers to be aware of construction sites, work crews and their equipment.

