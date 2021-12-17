72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lane reopened along I-12 West between Juban and Millerville

4 hours 45 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, December 17 2021 Dec 17, 2021 December 17, 2021 6:52 AM December 17, 2021 in News
Source: Total Traffic/DOTD
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - After an over 4-hour long unexpected lane closure between Juban Road and Millerville Road on I-12 West, Friday morning, the lane has reopened as of 10 a.m., according to DOTD.

Despite the lane reopening, area traffic is still congested.

The traffic congestion was due to a closure of the left lane from I-12 West's Juban Road exit to its Millerville Road exit.

The lane was closed for road construction, and though it was expected to reopen at 5 a.m., concrete that was laid earlier this morning took longer than expected to dry.

The concrete appeared safe to drive on shortly before 10 a.m., and the left lane was finally reopened. 

Every weekday morning, traffic advisories are available to viewers on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days