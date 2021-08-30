79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette woman found dead in St. Martinville

Monday, August 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early in the morning after Hurricane Ida moved through Louisiana.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body of 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette was found outdoors on Mills Highway around 3:25 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said Hamilton had multiple apparent gunshot wounds. They are treating the investigation as a homicide.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide, contact St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

