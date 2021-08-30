79°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette woman found dead in St. Martinville
BREAUX BRIDGE - A woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds early in the morning after Hurricane Ida moved through Louisiana.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said the body of 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette was found outdoors on Mills Highway around 3:25 a.m. Monday.
Deputies said Hamilton had multiple apparent gunshot wounds. They are treating the investigation as a homicide.
Trending News
If anyone has information regarding this homicide, contact St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...
-
Storm tears down wall at Baskin Robbins in Ascension Parish
-
Baskin-Robbins in Prairieville destroyed during Hurricane Ida
-
Demco rep says close to 100% of its membership is without power
-
Sunday Journal interview with Chris Blair of LSU