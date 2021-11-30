53°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
LAFAYETTE - A former school employee accused of having a sexual encounter with a student was arrested Tuesday.
KATC reported 32-year-old Greg Fontenot, a former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher, turn himself in Tuesday. He reportedly worked as a coach at the school as well.
The student involved was reportedly 17 years old. No other details related to the case were immediately available.
Trending News
Fontenot was booked on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish starts New River Bayou dredging project
-
Jury selection begins for former sheriff's office employee tied to sex abuse...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
Coach Brian Kelly arrives at his new office: LSU football HQ