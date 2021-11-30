Lafayette teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

Photo: Google Maps

LAFAYETTE - A former school employee accused of having a sexual encounter with a student was arrested Tuesday.

KATC reported 32-year-old Greg Fontenot, a former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher, turn himself in Tuesday. He reportedly worked as a coach at the school as well.

The student involved was reportedly 17 years old. No other details related to the case were immediately available.

Fontenot was booked on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.