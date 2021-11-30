53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafayette teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

3 hours 5 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 5:00 PM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Google Maps

LAFAYETTE - A former school employee accused of having a sexual encounter with a student was arrested Tuesday.

KATC reported 32-year-old Greg Fontenot, a former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher, turn himself in Tuesday. He reportedly worked as a coach at the school as well. 

The student involved was reportedly 17 years old. No other details related to the case were immediately available.

Trending News

Fontenot was booked on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days