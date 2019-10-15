Lafayette school investigates possible poisoning of student

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - KATC reports that a juvenile has been arrested for poisoning a fellow high school student.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says that on the afternoon of Oct. ninth, deputies were called to St. Thomas More High School in regards to the possibility of a student having been poisoned.

The Sheriff's Office confirms that one juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

KATC says multiple parents have reached out to the station, claiming a chemical was put into drinks that students consumed.

KATC goes on to say that the Sheriff's Office has not confirmed this.

Instead, the Sheriff's Office released the following statement: "Because this case involves multiple juveniles, and remains under investigation, no further information is available at this time."

An internal investigation is also underway at St. Thomas More High School into what the Diocese of Lafayette called a "very serious incident."