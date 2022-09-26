76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway

Sunday, September 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. 

According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. 

More than two hours after the crash, James Celestine turned himself into the St. Martinville Police station. He told officers he hit something in the road while driving that morning, but was not sure what it was. 

Celestine was booked for hit and run, careless operation and driving under suspension. 

