76°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning.
According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car.
More than two hours after the crash, James Celestine turned himself into the St. Martinville Police station. He told officers he hit something in the road while driving that morning, but was not sure what it was.
Trending News
Celestine was booked for hit and run, careless operation and driving under suspension.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left...
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
-
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report