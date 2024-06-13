92°
'Ladies Love Taildraggers' organization of women pilots makes stop in Gonzales

2 hours 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 2:22 PM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A group of female aviators in vintage planes made the final stop of their week-long tour in Gonzales on Thursday.

The "Ladies Love Taildraggers" is an organization of women pilots who fly conventional landing gear aircraft.

They started their tour a week ago in Missouri, making stops in Tennessee and Mississippi before landing in Ascension Parish.

The group says their mission is to promote the joy of flying taildraggers to women everywhere. They often leave a pair of high heel stilettos, next to their aircraft while parked to symbolize that a female pilot flew it.

