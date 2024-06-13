'Ladies Love Taildraggers' organization of women pilots makes stop in Gonzales

GONZALES - A group of female aviators in vintage planes made the final stop of their week-long tour in Gonzales on Thursday.

The "Ladies Love Taildraggers" is an organization of women pilots who fly conventional landing gear aircraft.

They started their tour a week ago in Missouri, making stops in Tennessee and Mississippi before landing in Ascension Parish.

The group says their mission is to promote the joy of flying taildraggers to women everywhere. They often leave a pair of high heel stilettos, next to their aircraft while parked to symbolize that a female pilot flew it.