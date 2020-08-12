La. Supreme Court: 2020 bar exam will be virtual, open-book

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supreme Court says the 2020 bar exam will be administered virtually in open-book format after the coronavirus outbreak forced the state to delay the test in July.

An announcement from the high court Wednesday says the new one-day, virtual format will be open-book with no form of live monitoring. Exam questions will be sent by email and responses will be sent to an email address set up by the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions.

The test is scheduled to be administered on Aug. 24 and Oct. 10.

Applicants may use outside materials to complete the exam but are prohibited from seeking or accepting assistance from any other individual during the exam.

All who are taking the test must also complete all of the typical requirements set forth by the state supreme court as well.

You can read the full announcement here.

Earlier this year, the state announced it would temporarily allow applicants affected by the testing delay to practice law if they met certain criteria.