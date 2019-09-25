91°
Latest Weather Blog
La. student arrested after filming video with airsoft gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A school board and sheriff's office in Louisiana are encouraging parents and guardians to have a conversation with students about the consequences of making threats against schools.
News outlets report a 16-year-old high school student was arrested Monday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy posted a video on social media where he waved an airsoft gun and mentioned Alfred M. Barbe High School in Lake Charles.
The American Press reports this is the sixth instance of potentially threatening behavior recorded in the Calcasieu school system since August.
A statement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board says incidents of threats will likely lead to school expulsion and could lead to a criminal charge.
The sheriff's office says the student arrested Monday was charged with terrorizing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person wanted after cars burglarized in Livingston Parish subdivision
-
FBI agents raid BR medical testing center
-
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar