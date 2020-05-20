La. school officials appoint new state superintendent

BATON ROUGE - State education officials voted to appoint Louisiana's new state superintendent Wednesday.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education announced it voted 8-3 to install Cade Brumley as the newest state superintendent. Brumley previously worked as superintendent of public schools in Jefferson Parish.

It took two rounds of voting for the board to make the selection.

Louisiana’s education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state.

The state’s long-time education leader, John White, vacated the position in mid-March. White had held the position since 2012.