La. music legend Pete Fountain has died

7 years 1 month 5 days ago Saturday, August 06 2016 Aug 6, 2016 August 06, 2016 8:14 AM August 06, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ, WWL TV
By: Trey Schmaltz
Photo from a blog about Fountain, http://petefountain.blogspot.com/

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana music legend Pete Fountain has died, WWL TV reported early Saturday.

Fountain, a clarinetist, is known for his Half-Fast Walking Club, a musical troop that marches in Mardi Gras parades.  Even in his 80's, Fountain joined his group this past Mardi Gras.

Fountain, who was born in 1930, took up the clarinet as a way to strengthen his lungs, WWL TV reported.  By 16-years-old, he was earning as much as $150 a night performing in New Orleans.

“I’m too slow and too nervous to steal, so I have to keep tootin’,” he joked in a WWL interview.  WWL and WBRZ have a news-sharing partnership. 

           WWL has an extensive report on Fontain's death posted HERE.

Fountain retired two years ago but still preformed.  Though, he had health problems.  Fountain underwent heart surgery and had a stroke.  He was 86.

In addition to his wife, Fountain is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

