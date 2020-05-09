La. business owner and her customers send care packages to healthcare workers

A local business owner is providing a little comfort to those working on the front line during this time.

"You know there's no handbook to this COVID-19 crisis. We all have stores full of merchandise, but our stores are closed," said Jeanne Emory.

Jeanne owns a local lingerie store called "The Bra Genie," found in three locations across Louisiana.

When doors temporarily closed due to the stay at home order, she and her team came up with a way to thank health care workers for their dedication.

"Bra Genie adopted something called the 'Comfort Project.' This is a project where we have customers help us sponsor health care packages for our hardworking healthcare heroes; nurses and hospital workers."

It was a simple need she wanted to fill.

The care packages are filled with pajamas and loungewear, that healthcare heroes can change into once they get home from a long shift helping COVID-19 patients.

Customers can sponsor a care package for just $50.

They are then delivered to hospitals across the Capital Area.

"We put them together and deliver them to local hospitals through their donation coordinator, who then distributes them to somebody who needs something to brighten their day."

Jeanne says nurses go above and beyond to provide comfort to others, and it's important that now, more than ever, to return the favor.

"We know that a lot of people are stuck at home whether they're working or they're not, and they want to help, they just don't know how to. So, we want to make it easier for them to help us help them."

So far Jeanne has put together 33 care packages for healthcare workers.

Fifteen of those will be delivered to Oschner Health next week.