62°
Latest Weather Blog
La. business owner and her customers send care packages to healthcare workers
A local business owner is providing a little comfort to those working on the front line during this time.
"You know there's no handbook to this COVID-19 crisis. We all have stores full of merchandise, but our stores are closed," said Jeanne Emory.
Jeanne owns a local lingerie store called "The Bra Genie," found in three locations across Louisiana.
When doors temporarily closed due to the stay at home order, she and her team came up with a way to thank health care workers for their dedication.
"Bra Genie adopted something called the 'Comfort Project.' This is a project where we have customers help us sponsor health care packages for our hardworking healthcare heroes; nurses and hospital workers."
It was a simple need she wanted to fill.
The care packages are filled with pajamas and loungewear, that healthcare heroes can change into once they get home from a long shift helping COVID-19 patients.
Customers can sponsor a care package for just $50.
They are then delivered to hospitals across the Capital Area.
"We put them together and deliver them to local hospitals through their donation coordinator, who then distributes them to somebody who needs something to brighten their day."
Jeanne says nurses go above and beyond to provide comfort to others, and it's important that now, more than ever, to return the favor.
"We know that a lot of people are stuck at home whether they're working or they're not, and they want to help, they just don't know how to. So, we want to make it easier for them to help us help them."
So far Jeanne has put together 33 care packages for healthcare workers.
Fifteen of those will be delivered to Oschner Health next week.
Customers can sponsor a $50 care package that will be filled with items up to a $125 value by clicking on this link: https://thebragenie.com/comfortproject
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana business owner and customers send care packages to healthcare workers
-
La. will have contact tracers ready for May 15 - targeted partial...
-
Women's Health Day seminar to be held online Tuesday; Sign up here
-
After 52 days, Longtime Louisiana Farm Bureau president still hospitalized with COVID-19
-
Baton Rouge co. launches 'Let's Sing, Louisiana' to support local food bank
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities