La. animal shelter ransacked, dogs set loose

Wednesday, June 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DERIDDER - An animal shelter in Beauregard Parish was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. 

The Humane Society of Louisiana shared photos Wednesday showing the damage inside the DeRidder animal shelter. A spokesperson for the organization says the burglars destroyed equipment, stole a computer, removed security cameras, poured kerosene on pet food and let the dogs loose from their kennels.

All the loose dogs were later safely located near the shelter and are being placed in foster homes.

The humane society says the local sheriff's office, which also oversees the operation of the shelter, is looking into the break-in.

