La. 182 reopens in Amelia after Tuesday morning crash

AMELIA — La. 182 in Amelia was briefly closed Tuesday morning after a crash, officials said.

The crash, first reported just after 7 a.m., happened near the Sunoco gas station along the state highway. By 8 a.m., the roadway reopened.

An Acadian Ambulance spokesperson told WBRZ that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.