68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

L.L. Bean gets a new credit card partner

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 July 09, 2018 9:41 AM July 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PHOTO: L.L. Bean

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) - Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean has a new credit card vendor. The Freeport, Maine, company is partnering with Citi Retail Services and Mastercard after ending its relationship with Barclays and Visa.

The card offers rewards points on purchases and free monogramming on L.L. Bean purchases. It also offers free shipping on all L.L. Bean purchases, eliminating the $50 threshold for other customers. Existing card holders will be issued new credit cards with the upgrades.

CEO Steve Smith said the new card offers a better value that'll to help welcome new customers "to share in our passion for the outdoors."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days