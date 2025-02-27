54°
Kyle Ardoin wins LA Secretary of State election

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 8:04 PM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Kyle Ardoin was elected Secretary of State in a runoff election Saturday.

Voters had to elect a new state-wide elections chief after a sexual misconduct scandal ousted the previous office-holder.

Republican Kyle Ardoin faced Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

Ardoin was working as interim secretary of state.

Collins-Greenup, from Clinton, is a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.

The election will fill the remaining year of the term of Tom Schedler, who resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed a female employee.

