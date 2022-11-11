Krewe of Orion prepares for 2017 debut

BATON ROUGE – The Krewe of Orion is set to kick off carnival season Saturday night at 6:30 pm. The all-male organization has 18 floats loaded and ready to make the journey from St. Gabriel to downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning. The krewe’s captain, Darren Coates, is ready for the festivities.

“Being able to bring people together, not just the citizens of Baton Rouge but the outlying areas,” Coates said. “So for us, that’s exciting.”

The parade route starts on St. Phillips Street and ends with all of the floats passing through the Raising Cane’s River Center where their ball will be taking place.

This year the krewe selected a member of their royalty in a different way than they have done previously. By way of a blind bid, Westdale Elementary principal, Jeremy Couvillon was selected to be King Orion XIX. Men that had been members for a least a year, excluding all board members and past kings, were entered into the drawing.

The 2017 theme is “It’s Good to be the King” which is reflected on several of the floats, such as King Kong, King Cake and Kingpin. Coates says that the members favor more family-friendly themes.

Krewe of Orion partners with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, inviting several disadvantage kids to ride along the parade route.