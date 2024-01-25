64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Krewe of Mutts 2024 set to roll Sunday - Meet the King here!

1 hour 59 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 1:23 PM January 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 25th annual Krewe of Mutts parade is set to roll on Sunday, January 28 in downtown Baton Rouge. 

The theme for the parade will be "Pawty Like It's 1999" in honor of the year of the first Krewe of Mutts parade.

On top of the parade, there will be a costume contest as well as vendors opening at 10 a.m. for Bark in the Park in front of the Galvez Plaza stage. 

For more information, watch the above interview, where JP got to meet the king of the parade himself!

