Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida

BATON ROUGE - Kolache Kitchen, a business started and owned by Houston native and LSU graduate Will Edwards, will close its company-owned doors.

The business' several locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Key West in Florida will be closing indefinitely. Edwards did not provide a reason for the closure in a press release sent out Thursday morning.

Last year, Brittany Weiss reported Edwards owed another local business owner thousands for supplying the Kitchen its boudin.

"(Edwards) stopped making payments and things kind of got out of hand from there with him," said Brad DuPont, owner of Ronnie's Boudin and Cracklin, which supplies boudin to the Kitchen for their boudin kolaches.

He told Brittany Weiss consistent payments stopped in January 2023. Even so, DuPont continued to bring boudin, having experienced hardship himself.

"I tried to show him the same kindness that was showed to me and it backfired on me," DuPont said.

The Kolache Kitchen location on Airline Highway is not affiliated with Edwards and will remain open.